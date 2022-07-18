'Sentiments Of Sikh Community': Akali Dal MLA Boycotts Presidential Poll

Akali Dal has just three MLAs in the Punjab assembly and two MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Even as the election is underway with 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 MLAs voting to elect the 15th President of India, an Akali Dal MLA has broken away from the party's decision to back NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali in a Facebook video announced that he is boycotting the election and will not vote for either Droupadi Murmu or Yashwant Sinha, the presidential candidates.

Mr Ayali says he can't vote for the Congress candidate as they are "responsible for the 1984 Sikh genocide", operation Bluestar, and violation of the rights of Sikhs. "I don't have any faith in Congress to resolve the issues of Punjab," he said.

He had high hopes from the BJP, but even after being in power at the Centre they didn't resolve Punjab's issues, he said. "I don't know if it's selfishness or something else," he added.

On the BJP candidate Droupadi Murmu, Mr Ayali said the Sikh community was not consulted before the nomination. He also questioned the Akali leadership over their support for the ruling party's candidate.

"Listening to the sentiments of the Sikh community, the issues of Punjab, and the voice of my conscience, I am not voting for the candidate of any party in the presidential election today," he said.

"Droupadi Murmu comes from a tribal community and I have no issues with her. But even BJP, despite being in the Centre, has not been able to resolve the issues of Punjab, including the release of Sikh prisoners, Punjab's rights over Chandigarh and the issue of Satluj Yamuna Link Canal," he added.

