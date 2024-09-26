Senthil Balaji Leaves Jail Amid Buzz About Becoming A Minister Again

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu is celebrating the release as as a moral and legal victory.

Former Tamil Nadu transport minister Senthil Balaji left Chennai's Puzhal Central Prison on Thursday evening, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail, sparking speculation over whether he would be reinducted into the state cabinet.

Mr Balaji had been behind bars for 15 months, accused of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam that occurred during the AIADMK regime under late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Although Mr Balaji still has a long legal battle ahead, the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu is celebrating his release as as a moral and legal victory. Hundreds of DMK cadre welcomed the former minister outside the jail with drumbeats, rose petals, crackers, and party flags, sending a message that the party stands with him. The DMK has alleged several times that the ED and other central agencies have been targeting leaders in states ruled by the Opposition, a charge that has been denied by the BJP.

Mr Balaji was arrested in June 2023 and resigned as a minister in February this year after the Madras High Court advised Chief Minister MK Stalin to rethink his decision of retaining him in the cabinet. The high court had also denied him bail multiple times but the Supreme Court's granted it, saying "stringent and higher threshold of bail and delay in prosecution cannot go together".

After his former Cabinet colleague got bail, Mr Stalin said, "Even during the Emergency, the duration of imprisonment was not this long... You have made a huge sacrifice and have emerged even stronger, though they tried to weaken you. I welcome you."

Mr Stalin is set to meet Prime Minister Modi in Delhi on Friday and there has been a buzz that the chief minister may include Mr Balaji in the cabinet again. Responding to a question on this, DMK Spokesperson A Saravanan said, "There is nothing to disqualify him. It is the chief minister's prerogative".