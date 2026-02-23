Advertisement
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher After Trump Tariffs Scrapped By US Supreme Court

The Nifty 50 rose 0.42% to 25,678.4, and the BSE Sensex added 0.11% to 82,906.83.

Read Time: 2 mins
Fourteen of the 16 major sectors logged gains at the open.
New Delhi:

The shares market opened higher today, after the US Supreme Court struck down import levies imposed by President Donald Trump, prompting him to raise a temporary tariff to 15%.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.42% to 25,678.4, and the BSE Sensex added 0.11% to 82,906.83. 

Fourteen of the 16 major sectors logged gains at the open. The broader small-caps and mid-caps rose 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively.

US Supreme Court on Friday struck down Trump's sweeping tariffs, which he had pursued under a law intended for use in national emergencies, in a ruling with significant implications for global trade and economy.

On Saturday, Trump said that he will raise the temporary tariff on US imports from all countries from 10% to 15%, the maximum allowed under the law.

Given the court ruling and the uncertainty over tariffs following the judgment, India has delayed plans to send a trade delegation to Washington this week, Reuters reported, citing a source in the trade ministry.

Among stocks, IDFC First Bank tumbled 10% after the lender said it was investigating a suspected fraud of $65 million by some employees involving accounts of local government entities.


 

