Sensex, Nifty Open Higher After Trump Tariffs Scrapped By US Supreme Court

The shares market opened higher today, after the US Supreme Court struck down import levies imposed by President Donald Trump, prompting him to raise a temporary tariff to 15%.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.42% to 25,678.4, and the BSE Sensex added 0.11% to 82,906.83.

Fourteen of the 16 major sectors logged gains at the open. The broader small-caps and mid-caps rose 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively.

US Supreme Court on Friday struck down Trump's sweeping tariffs, which he had pursued under a law intended for use in national emergencies, in a ruling with significant implications for global trade and economy.

On Saturday, Trump said that he will raise the temporary tariff on US imports from all countries from 10% to 15%, the maximum allowed under the law.

Given the court ruling and the uncertainty over tariffs following the judgment, India has delayed plans to send a trade delegation to Washington this week, Reuters reported, citing a source in the trade ministry.

Among stocks, IDFC First Bank tumbled 10% after the lender said it was investigating a suspected fraud of $65 million by some employees involving accounts of local government entities.



