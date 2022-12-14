Supreme Court Lawyer Majeed Memon Joins Trinamool, Calls Mamata Banerjee 'Tigress'

Majeed Memon, a former Rajya Sabha member, had cited "personal reasons" for quitting the NCP of Sharad Pawar.

New Delhi:

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Majeed Memon today joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, three weeks after quitting the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Majeed Memon, a former Rajya Sabha member, had cited "personal reasons" for quitting the NCP of Sharad Pawar. Reports suggested he was upset at not being given another Rajya Sabha term.

Sources say Mr Memon had been in touch with the Trinamool Congress for some time.

He was welcomed by two senior Trinamool leaders, Sougata Roy and Derek O'Brien.

Soon after joining the party, Mr Memon described Mamata Banerjee as a "tigress".

"I joined the Trinamool Congress to protect democracy and the ethos of the country," Mr Memon told reporters.

"The voice of the TMC leader, the tigress, is not just heard in West Bengal but across the country. Despite shortcomings, she has challenged the party with money and muscle power. There is a law and order situation across the country, central agencies are being misused and at this time the Trinamool is challenging it," he said.

He also posted a shout-out for Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over her fiery speech in Lok Sabha criticising the government.

Sources say more NCP leaders may follow him into the Trinamool Congress.

