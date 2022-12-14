Supreme Court Lawyer Majeed Memon Joins Trinamool, Calls Mamata Banerjee 'Tigress'

Majeed Memon described Mamata Banerjee as a "tigress".

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Majeed Memon today joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, three weeks after quitting the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Majeed Memon, a former Rajya Sabha member, had cited "personal reasons" for quitting the NCP of Sharad Pawar. Reports suggested he was upset at not being given another Rajya Sabha term.

Sources say Mr Memon had been in touch with the Trinamool Congress for some time.

He was welcomed by two senior Trinamool leaders, Sougata Roy and Derek O'Brien.

Trinamool family grows stronger.



With a vision to serve people, eminent criminal lawyer and former Rajya Sabha MP of NCP, Shri Majeed Memon joined us in New Delhi today in the presence of MP Shri Saugata Roy and Parliamentary Party Leader, Rajya Sabha, Shri @derekobrienmp. pic.twitter.com/Hq9rsbV7T5 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 14, 2022

Soon after joining the party, Mr Memon described Mamata Banerjee as a "tigress".

"I joined the Trinamool Congress to protect democracy and the ethos of the country," Mr Memon told reporters.

"The voice of the TMC leader, the tigress, is not just heard in West Bengal but across the country. Despite shortcomings, she has challenged the party with money and muscle power. There is a law and order situation across the country, central agencies are being misused and at this time the Trinamool is challenging it," he said.

He also posted a shout-out for Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over her fiery speech in Lok Sabha criticising the government.

https://t.co/RrKrF2XbkD right in winding up her burning speech in Lok Sabha by saying that the question is not who burnt the garden, it in fact is who gave match stick to insane gardener. Let us think about it. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) December 14, 2022

Sources say more NCP leaders may follow him into the Trinamool Congress.