Senior Punjab Cop, An Arjuna Awardee Weightlifter, Found Dead In Canal

The body of the senior cop was found near a canal. (Representational)

In a shocker from Punjab on New Year's Day, a senior police officer who has also been an ace weightlifter was found dead near a canal in Jalandhar. The body of Dalbir Singh Deol, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, was found near Basti Bawa Khel canal.

Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said 54-year-old Singh was hit by a vehicle after being dropped by his acquaintances on Sunday night. His driving licence and ID car were recovered from the spot.