Punjab Police Reveals Why Senior Cop, An Ace Weightlifter, Was Shot Dead

His body bore injury marks and was found lying on a road in Jalandhar (File)

Days after a senior Punjab police officer Dalbir Singh Deol, also an Arjuna awardee, was found dead in Jalandhar, police have made a breakthrough in the case with the arrest of the key accused. Police have arrested an autorickshaw driver who shot Mr Deol, Deputy Superintendent of Police, in his head after a heated argument. Mr Deol, who was earlier a weightlifter, was conferred the Arjuna Award in 2000

The accused, a drug addict, and the officer got into an argument when the latter asked the driver to drop him to his village, police said.

The accused, Vijay Kumar, shot Dalbir Deol from his service pistol which was recovered from his possession, police said. His body bore injury marks and was found lying on a road in Basti Bawa Khel in Jalandhar, where he was posted.

"We found the body of Dalbir Singh Deol on the morning of New Year's Day under suspicious circumstances. The place where his body was found is 6-7 kilometers from Jalandhar. We have arrested an autorickshaw driver, Vijay Kumar, in the case, "Jalandhar Police Commissioner, Swapan Sharma said.

"The driver refused to drop the police officer to his village which led to a scuffle. Amid the argument, Vijay snatched the service pistol from Mr Deol and fired on his head, leading to his death," Mr Sharma said, adding that the accused was earlier charged in cases of fighting.

Police officials initially said that it was a hit-and-run case, but arrested the accused on the basis of the CCTV footage.