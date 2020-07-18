Senior Police Officer Allegedly Shoots Self In Manipur, Critical

Arvind Kumar was taken to a private hospital for treatment in the state capital (Representational)

A senior Indian Police Service officer in Manipur allegedly shot himself with his service gun on Saturday. He was taken to a hospital and is critical.

Arvind Kumar, the officer currently holds one of the top police posts in the state -- Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order). He allegedly shot himself in his official quarter at 2nd Manipur Rifles Complex in Imphal on Saturday. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment in the state capital.

The top brass of the state police and officials, including Chief Secretary J Suresh Babu, is at the hospital where Mr Kumar is being treated.

The Chief Secretary said Mr Kumar's condition is serious but he is responding to the treatment and has also spoken to the doctors, news agency PTI reported.

"He will be sent to Delhi, once his condition improves," Mr Babu added.

It is being probed why he took the alleged step, he said.

Mr Kumar, a 1993 Bihar cadre IPS officer, had served for a long time in the Intelligence Bureau, which has its headquarters in the national capital. He was sent to serve in Manipur on deputation.

More details awaited.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)