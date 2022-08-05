Senior Manager, MBA Student Arrested For Harassing Woman In Delhi Metro

During the investigation it was found that two men do not have any criminal record. (Representational)

A senior manager and an MBA student have been arrested for allegedly harassing, and threatening a woman at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station, the Delhi Metro police said.

The man, identified as Luv Bagga, a senior manager at Genpact, was arrested on Thursday in the case which dates back to May 3 when a woman alleged that she was harassed and threatened at Rajiv Chowk metro station. The woman also tweeted about the incident.

The police gathered information on the accused after analysing the CCTV footage, after which they identified the points from where the man entered and left the station. The police also collected details from the metro card used by the accused to travel.

After three months of investigation, the police traced the 38-year-old man, Luv Bagga, to Delhi's Pandav Nagar and arrested him.

The police arrested the second accused, 24-year-old Shiv Om Gupta, an MBA student at Delhi University.

During the investigation, it was found that the two men do not have any criminal record. Luv Bagga, who is a senior manager at Genpact, is married and has a kid.