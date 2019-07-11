CBI Raids Lawyers Indira Jaising, Anand Grover In Foreign Funding Case

Indira Jaising and husband Anand Grover accused of misusing foreign contributions

Senior lawyers Indira Jaising and her husband Anand Grover are being raided by the CBI, which have accused them of violating a law on foreign funding for their NGO.

Raids are on at the home and offices of Indira Jaising and Anand Grover. The CBI had earlier filed a case against the two and the NGO Lawyers Collective of violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

The investigating agency has accused the couple of misusing foreign contributions and spending the funds outside India.

The case involves contributions to their NGO when Indira Jaising was Additional Solicitor General between 2009 and 2014, the CBI alleges. The expenses of her foreign trips at the time were from the NGO without home ministry approval, according to the agency.

