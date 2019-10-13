Senior Health Official Suspended For Dereliction Of Duty In Odisha

The "Mo Sarkar" programme, feedback system, was launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on October 2

The Odisha government on Sunday suspended the chief district medical officer (CDMO) in-charge of Sundargarh for dereliction of duty.

A showcause notice has also been issued to Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan for lapses in implementing the "Mo Sarkar" (my government) initiative in the district headquarters hospital, an official release issued by the chief minister's office said.

The move came days after secretary to chief minister VK Pandian visited the district to review healthcare facilities in state-run hospitals.

According to sources, patients in the district headquarters hospital had apprised the CDMO and the collector about lack of amenities at the facility, but no remedial measure was taken.

CDMO in-charge Pankaj Patel has been placed under suspension with immediate effect for negligence in executing the "Mo Sarkar" initiative, the CMO release said.

The "Mo Sarkar" programme, launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on October 2, is a feedback system, which finds its roots in the Gandhian philosophy of giving people voice in governance.

Under the initiative, the chief minister, ministers and senior officials will be dialing random numbers for feedback on quality of service received in government-run hospitals and police stations.

Pandian, who is also the 5T (technology, transparency, teamwork, transformation and time limit) secretary, had recently visited the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Boudh, Nabarangpur and Sundargarh to review healthcare facilities and infrastructure in state-run hospitals.

