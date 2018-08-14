Bureaucrat Shot Dead At Patna Home In Suspected Robbery Attempt

The officer's wife (above) said that three men entered their home this morning and shot at her husband.

A senior government officer was shot dead after an alleged robbery attempt in Patna. Rajiv Kumar, an undersecretary rank officer, was at his home when three men barged in reportedly with an intention to commit robbery. When he resisted, he was shot at.

The 58-year-old officer was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he died during treatment. The officer was posted at the Patna Secretariat.

"Three men entered our home around 3 am, all of them were carrying pistols. They locked us in a room and demanded money from my husband. When he resisted, they shot at him. The bullet pierced through his chest. Then they took money and valuables and fled," said Rajni Ranjan, the officer's wife.

The police came after two hours, she added.