Senior Forest Officer Reports To Junior In Uttarakhand. What State Said

Dr Parag Madhukar Dhakate is the Chief Wildlife Warden.

In a striking anomaly, a senior forest officer in Uttarakhand has to report to his junior.

Newly appointed Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve Naresh Kumar is a 1999-batch Indian Forest Service officer who has to report to Parag Madhukar Dhakate, an IFS officer who junior to him by three years as the latter is the Chief Wildlife Warden.

When contacted, Uttarakhand's Head of Forest Force Vinod Kumar Singhal said the state government is aware of the anomaly and it will be corrected.

Forest Department sources said an IFS officer who is senior to Naresh Kumar could be appointed as the Chief Wildlife Warden to correct the mistake.

