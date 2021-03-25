Senior DMK Leader Searched By Tax Officials As MK Stalin Campaigns For Him

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: MK Stalin travelled to Tiruvannamalai to campaign for EV Velu.

Senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu candidate EV Velu was searched by Income Tax officials today, around the same time his party chief MK Stalin campaigned for him ahead of the April 6 state election.

Income Tax officials said the searches were based on "credible inputs of cash movement" during the campaign.

Searches took place at over 10 locations including EV Velu's home in Tiruvannamalai, his constituency. The 70-year-old is seeking re-election from the constituency.

MK Stalin is in Tiruvannamalai to campaign for Mr Velu, a five-time legislator and former state minister for Food. Mr Velu's college, where Mr Stalin stayed last night, was also searched.

Tamil Nadu will vote for a new government next month and the results will be declared on May 2.