Senior Congress Leader Ahmed Patel Tests Positive For COVID-19

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self-isolate," Ahmed Patel said on Twitter.

Ahmed Patel said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation (File)

New Delhi:

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel today said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation at his residence in Delhi.

Announcing it on Twitter, he urged all those who have come in close contact with him recently to self-isolate themselves.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self-isolate," he said on Twitter.

Many Congress leaders, including Abhishek Singhvi and Tarun Gogoi, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Patel have also been infected with COVID-19.
 

