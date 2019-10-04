Sena To Contest 124 Of 288 Maharashtra Seats, 164 For BJP, Smaller Allies

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the press meet.

The BJP has walked away with the lion's share of the constituencies in seat-sharing talks with the Shiv Sena for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While the party will field candidates from 164 seats along with smaller allies, some of whom may be contesting on the lotus symbol, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has been left with 124.

The final seat-sharing agreement between the two allies was finalised with the release of the BJP's fourth list of candidates on Friday.

Maharashtra will go to the polls on October 21, and the votes will be counted three days later. As many as 288 seats are up for grabs in the electoral contest, which will also have the Congress-NCP combine vying for power.

Addressing a press conference after the announcement of the fourth list, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that while his party may have differences with the Shiv Sena on certain issues, they are bound by the "common thread" of Hindutva. He also predicted that their alliance would score an unprecedented victory in the upcoming elections.



