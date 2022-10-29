Semi-High Speed Train Vande Bharat Hits Bull, 3rd Such Incident In A Month

The latest collision took place at 8.17 am near Atul railway station.

The Vande Bharat Express on the Gandhinagar-Mumbai route hit a bull in Gujarat this morning, the third such incident in a month.

The semi-high-speed train was halted for around 15 minutes after the collision which resulted in damage to the nose cone cover of the driver coach.

Earlier this month, the newly launched train hit a cow near Anand station in Gujarat, a day after it had hit four buffaloes.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently said such collisions with cattle are unavoidable and "this has been kept in mind while designing the train".

The train, the third service under the Vande Bharat series, was flagged off last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also travelled in it from Gandhinagar to Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad.

The train reaches 160 km per hour in just over two minutes, and has better riding comfort than other trains, according to the railways.