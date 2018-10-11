Self-Styled Godman Rampal Convicted In 2 Murder Cases By Haryana Court

Rampal heads a sect that worships the 15th-century poet and mystic Kabir.

Self-styled godman Rampal was convicted in two cases of murder by a court in Haryana today. High security is in place in Hisar district, 183 km from Delhi, with prohibitory orders issued.

Rampal and 27 of his followers were charged with murder and wrongful confinement after four women and a child were found dead in his Satlok Ashram in Barwala in Hisar on November 19, 2014.

The sentencing will take place on October 16 and 17.

Officials in Haryana had said they had taken adequate measures to maintain law and order. Around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed.

Rampal was arrested in 2014 after his 12-acre ashram in Hisar was stormed by policemen. His followers were armed with stones, batons and guns. The days-long siege included Rampal using devotees as human shields.

In August last year, he was found not guilty of illegally confining thousands of followers and obstructing officials in 2014 when they stormed his ashram. Six people were killed as his devotees turned into a private army to prevent his arrest; hundreds were injured.

(With inputs from PTI)