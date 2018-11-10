Self-Styled 'Faith Healer' Arrested For Raping Woman In Maharashtra

The accused also allegedly raped her till October on the pretext of helping her conceive a child

A 48-year-old self-styled faith healer has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of helping her overcome her sufferings in Maharashtra, police said Saturday.

The accused, Ajay Chowdhari, a resident of Virar area, was arrested late Friday night, Palghar police said.

The 37-year-old woman in her complaint said she came in contact with the accused in May last year, when he offered to help her and gave a 'taveez' (an amulet), which, he said, would resolve her problems.

The accused also allegedly raped her on several occasions till October this year on the pretext of helping her conceive a child, police said, quoting the woman's complaint.

However, the woman later realised that she had been cheated and sexually assaulted by the accused and lodged a police complaint against the accused on Friday.

Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested and booked under IPC sections for rape and criminal intimidation, and provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, police added.