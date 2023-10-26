Seizures Worth Rs 347 Crore Made In Poll-Bound Telangana Since October 9

The state goes to polls on November 30. (Representational Image)

The election-related seizure in Telangana touched Rs 347 crore on Thursday after the model code of conduct came into force in the state on October 9.

A total of over Rs 122.6 crore in cash, 230.9 kg gold, 1038.9 kg silver, and other valuables all worth over Rs 156.2 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 20.7 crore, ganja valued at Rs 17.18 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 30.4 crore were seized, according to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

Since October 9 (when the schedule for the Telangana Assembly elections was announced) till October 26, the total cumulative seizure by law enforcement agencies is valued at over Rs 347 crore, it said. The state goes to polls on November 30.

