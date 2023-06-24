'Seems Like Mini India Has Turned Up': PM Modi To Indian Community In US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a state luncheon and meetings with top American CEOs, addressed the Indian community in the United States on the final day of his three-day visit.

Indian Americans are the second-largest immigrant group in the United States, with their population estimated to be around four million.

Here are the top quotes from his speech:

* In a way, you have charted out the full map of India in this hall. I can see people from all corners of India here. It seems that a mini India has turned up.

* I want to thank you all for showing such a beautiful image of 'Ek Bharat, Sreshth Bharat', in America. The amount of love I am getting in the US is wonderful, all the credit goes to the people of this country

* A new and glorious yatra (of India-US relationship) has begun

* India is being connected to the world semiconductor chain. $400 million investment will help prepare semiconductor ecosystem in India

* Big firms like Micron and Apple have announced big investments in India

* Investments from US will give a boost to job creation, innovation in India

* America will not only share tech with us but will also share mutual trust

* We are not just forming policies, we are shaping lives, dreams and destiny

* This is the best time to invest as much as possible in India. The research centre of Google's AI in India will work on more than 100 languages. With the help of the Indian Govt, Tamil Studies chair will be established here at University of Houston

* India is the mother of democracy and America is the champion of advanced democracy. Today, the world is seeing the partnership between these two great democracies getting stronger

* Biden is an experienced leader. He has personally taken interest in fostering India-US ties