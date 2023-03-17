See Latest Photo Of Ayodhya Ram Temple's Sanctum Sanctorum

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in UP's Ayodhya

A key member of the Ram temple trust has tweeted a new photo of the sanctum sanctorum where the idol of Lord Ram will be placed.

It shows workers applying touches to the white walls of the sanctum sanctorum, whose roof is yet to be completed.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, shared the photo.

The Ram temple is scheduled to be opened in early 2024, months before the national election, which the BJP hopes to win for a third straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ram temple's political significance is not lost on the BJP, with many top BJP leaders likely to focus their visits and talks around Ayodhya in the coming months.

Work on the ground floor of temple has crossed the halfway point. The sanctum sanctorum is likely to be complete by August. The ground floor of the sanctum sanctorum will include 170 pillars.

Two architects - CB Sompura and Jai Karthik - are involved in designing the temple.