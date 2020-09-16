After Jaya Bachchan's Parliament Speech, Security For Bachchans

The security has been given as a precautionary measure after Jaya Bachchan was trolled on social media.

Mumbai Police has provided security outside the Mumbai home of superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan as a precautionary measure, a day after Ms Bachchan spoke emphatically in parliament against what she called attempts to vilify the film industry with allegations of drug abuse related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation.

Mumbai Police has provided the additional security outside Jalsa, the Bachchans' iconic bungalow in Juhu. The security has been given as a precautionary measure after Ms Bachchan was trolled on social media after her speech.

Hitting out at actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishen over his comments on drugs in Bollywood, Jaya Bachchan, a Samajwadi Party member, said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday: "Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry... Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain," she said.

Even as Ms Bachchan, 72, received tremendous support from several quarters of Bollywood after her fiery speech, a large section of social media users criticised her statements, with hashtags such as #ShameOnJayaBachchan trending on Twitter.

Ms Bachchan's statements were backed up by veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini who said Bollywood would "always remain in high esteem" and no one could bring it down in a flash over allegations like drugs and nepotism. In an emotional defence of the film industry, she told NDTV, "I got name, fame, respect, everything from this industry... it feels really hurtful."

Today, Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena came out in support of Jaya Bachchan for the stand she took in parliament. Hitting out at Ravi Kishan's allegations, the Sena said in an editorial in its party mouthpiece ''Saamana'', "Those who make such claims are hypocrites and their statements smack of double standards."

"A doping test should be conducted on those who claim that all artists and technicians in the film industry are under the influence of drugs," the party said.

.