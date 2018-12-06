Security Allegedly Found Using Laptop Outside EVM Strongroom In Chhattisgarh

The laptop and its contents were being checked by a team of officials and technical experts. (FILE)

A BSF sub-inspector was allegedly found using a laptop computer outside a strongroom housing Electronic Voting Machines in Bemetara district of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Wednesday.

Vikram Kumar Mehra of the 175th battalion of the Border Security Force, was removed from duty at the strongroom at Mandi after the Congress raised the issue of security of EVMs, they said.

Congress leaders late on Tuesday raised objection over the alleged use of a laptop computer by the BSF man at the strongroom following which local officials took action over the alleged incident, Bemetara Collector Mahadev Kawre told news agency PTI.

The laptop allegedly being used by Mr Mehra was seized in front of representatives of political parties, he said, adding the sub-inspector was removed from security duty and another official was posted in his place.

The laptop and its contents were being checked by a team of officials, including technical experts, Mr Kawre said, adding that the next line of action will be taken accordingly.

EVMs of three assembly constituencies - Bemetara, Nawagarh and Saja - were kept in the strongroom of Bemetara district headquarters, he said.

Polling in Chhattisgarh was completed in two phases - on November 12 and November 20 - after which EVMs were moved to strongrooms at districts headquarters.

The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on December 11.