Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: Opposition Parties On Vigil Outside EVM Rooms Ahead Of Poll Results

Lok Sabha Elections: Votes will be counted on Thursday.

After flagging the movement of voting machines in five states, the opposition parties in several states are keeping a round-the-clock vigil on the storage rooms where the voting machines are kept in high security. The seven-phased national elections were held between April 11 and May 19 and votes will be counted on May 23.

This comes amid complaints of alleged tampering of EVMs and protests in Uttar Pradesh after videos of alleged movement and tampering of voting machines.

On Tuesday, 22 opposition parties met the Election Commission and flagged the movement of EVMs in five states.

Here are the live updates of Lok Sabha Elections 2019