Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: Opposition Parties On Vigil Outside EVM Rooms Ahead Of Poll Results

Lok Sabha Elections: Votes will be counted on Thursday.
After flagging the movement of voting machines in five states, the opposition parties in several states are keeping a round-the-clock vigil on the storage rooms where the voting machines are kept in high security. The seven-phased national elections were held between April 11 and May 19 and votes will be counted on May 23.
This comes amid complaints of alleged tampering of EVMs and protests in Uttar Pradesh after videos of alleged movement and tampering of voting machines.
On Tuesday, 22 opposition parties met the Election Commission and flagged the movement of EVMs in five states.
Smriti Irani Tweets Thank You Ahead Of Results
Union Minister Smriti Irani this morning thanked the people of the country for "blessing" the BJP as she reflected on the last five years of the BJP-led NDA government in a series of tweets. Ms Irani also attacked the opposition and said that this national election was "about people versus the opposition". "24 hours to go .. while most of us will be glued to our TV sets tomorrow to watch vote by vote, count by count analysis, here's taking this opportunity to say thank you for the countless blessings of millions across the Nation for my party and my leadership," the 43-year-old leader, who is contesting against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in UP's Amethi this time, tweeted.
Digvijaya Singh, senior Congress leader and the party's candidate in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, and his wife, visited voting machine store room at the central jail in the city last night.