'Secular Civil Code Need Of Times': PM Modi In Independence Day Speech

PM Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort this morning

Making a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code in his Independence Day speech this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said laws that divide the country have no place in a modern society and must be done away with.

"The Supreme Court has repeatedly held discussions on uniform civil code, given orders, because a large section of the country feels, and rightly so, that the current civil code is a communal civil code, a discriminatory civil code. The Constitution tells us, the Supreme Court tells us to and it was the dream of the Constitution makers. So it is our duty to fulfill it," the Prime Minister said from the ramparts of Red Fort, two months after he started his third term.

"There must be widespread discussions, everyone should come forward with their opinions and laws that divide the country on religious lines must be done away with. They have no place in a modern society. Time demands a secular civil code. And then we will be free of religious discrimination," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier, the BJP manifesto for the Lok Sabha election had said the party considers a uniform civil code in the interest of the nation. Several BJP-led state governments have already moved to implement a uniform civil code.

Against this backdrop, the Prime Minister's remarks point to an intent on the part of the government to move towards addressing this contentious issue on a pan-India level in its current term.