'Secret Classes, Land Of Non-Believers': NIA Arrests 2 Terror Suspects

NIA investigations said the two were involved in conducting secret classes to radicalise young people

The National Investigation Agency arrested two people after extensive searches at 10 locations in five districts of Tamil Nadu in the Hizb-ut-Tahrir case.

The arrested men are members of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, an international pan-Islamist and fundamentalist group which is working to re-establish Islamic caliphate and enforce the constitution written by Hizb-ut-Tahrir's founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani.

The accused are Abdul Rehman alias Abdul Rahman, and Mujibur Rehman alias Mujibur Rahman Altham Sahib, both from Thanjavur district.

NIA investigations said the two were involved in conducting secret classes to radicalise young people in extremist ideologies, and portraying as anti-Islamic the Indian Constitution, law and judiciary.

The trainees were taught that India was now Darul Kufr (Land of Non-believers) and it was their duty to transform it into Darul Islam by waging a violent jihad, the NIA said in a statement.

The NIA seized mobile phones, laptop, SIM and memory cards and incriminating documents, including books and printouts containing ideology of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir, Khilafa, Islamic State, and proposed Khilafa government and its funding structures.