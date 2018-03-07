Teen's Burnt Body Found In Rajasthan Town, Friend Was Killed On Holi

Highlights Second time in 4 days another Dalit teenager's body found in Bhiwadi Family says teenager was murdered, community members claim he killed self Family names 8 people, police file case; say investigating all angles

This is the second time in a week that a Dalit teenager's body has been found at Bhiwadi in Alwar district of Rajasthan. The charred body of 17-year-old Ajay Jatav, was found in the Phool Bagh area on March 6, say police."Family members have claimed that unidentified persons burnt him alive after clashes that took place in Bhiwadi on March 3... preliminary investigation has indicated that the victim was not present on the spot of the clashes," said the Additional Superintendent of Police, Pushpendra Solanki.Police have registered a murder case against eight people who have been named by Ajay's family but no one has been arrested so far, say police. The last rites of Ajay was performed amid heavy police presence in the area. Reports say local residents blocked roads in protest.Even as Ajay's family has alleged that it was a murder, Mr Solanki said, some members of the Jatav community have submitted a memorandum, suggesting Ajay had committed suicide and a few days ago too, he tried to kill himself. In the memorandum, members of the community alleged Ajay's family has falsely named a local councilor in the First Investigation Report as one of the accused. "We are investigating all angles", say police sources.Ajay's elder brother, Hari Kishan, an auto driver, has told the police that the accused men picked up Ajay from a nearby shop and took him to a secluded place. "They beat him with sticks and bricks before tying his hands and feet and pouring petrol on him," alleged Hari Kishan.Significantly, Ajay's body was found only four days after another Dalit teenager was beaten to death in the same locality of Bhiwadi.Last Saturday, following arguments during Holi, a 16-year-old Dalit boy, Neeraj Jatav, was killed allegedly by a group of local people. Family claims Ajay and Neeraj were good friends and "Ajay was with Neeraj when he was killed," said Ajay's brother.Rajasthan ranks the third highest in number of atrocities against Dalits, as per the National Crime Records Bureau.