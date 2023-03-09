Man Shot Dead In Rajasthan's Alwar, Attackers Take Responsibility On Social Media

Several police teams have been formed to arrest the accused. (Representational image)

A man was shot dead by a group of men who later took the responsibility for the killing in a post on social media, in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, the police said.

The dead man was identified as Sanjay Munna Khohri.

He was rushed to a private hospital by relatives where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

"Victim, Munna Khohri was shot dead by 3 persons near the temple of the village on Tuesday night. In 2017, there was a dispute with a youth of the village, and to take revenge for that incident, the criminals shot Munna Khohri six times," a cop said.

Several police teams have been formed which are conducting raids at the hideouts of the accused.

"The criminals have been identified, our cyber cell and teams are constantly rounding them up, soon the criminals will be in police custody and till the criminals are not arrested, my camp will remain in Behrod. Here the criminals have taken the responsibility for this murder by posting on social media with weapons," Anil Kumar Beniwal, a senior cop in Bhiwadi, said.

He further said that a programme was being organised by the victim in his village in which artists from outside were called to perform cultural programmes.

Following the information, a team of police reached the area, but the accused managed to flee from the spot.