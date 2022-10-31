'The Wire' Editors' Home Searched After Complaint By BJP's Amit Malviya

The homes of two editors of news portal 'The Wire' were searched by the Delhi Police this evening after a complaint by the BJP's Amit Malviya, sources say.

The homes of Siddharth Varadarajan and MK Venu were searched and their devices were examined, sources said.

None of them have been arrested or detained.

The Delhi Police acted on a cheating and forgery complaint by Amit Malviya, who heads the BJP's IT Cell.

The complaint alleged that the media company "forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish" his reputation.

The case involves Meta stories that were retracted by the news website after Meta and various other experts pointed out critical flaws in their reporting.

The Wire retracted the stories "after conducting an internal review of the technical source material used, with the help of external experts".

In a statement, The Wire said it is conducting a comprehensive editorial review of the internal editorial processes "which resulted in the publication of these stories in order to identify and plug any and all shortcomings".