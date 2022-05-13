Searches At Former J&K Minister's, 8 Other Locations In Hawala Case

Babu Singh was arrested on April 9 in Kathua (File)

The State Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir (SIA) today launched searches at nine locations across the state in connection with a case related to the recent recovery of Hawala money.

As per official sources, searches are going on at various official and residential premises of former state minister Babu Singh, his associates Sidhant Sharma and Ashok Kumar Bali, a close aide of ex-Khalistan movement promoter Gurdev Singh and Himmat Singh.

Babu Singh was a minister in the PDP-Congress government from 2002 to 2005 and now is the chairman of the organisation 'Nature-Mankind Friendly Global Party'.

"Jamaat activists' links with former state minister Babu Singh have come to light," a senior SIA official said," adding that the minister's link with people in Pakistan is also being probed.

Babu Singh was arrested on April 9 in Kathua. He had been at large since March 31 after police busted a Hawala racket in Jammu.

"The recovered Hawala money was meant to be used for subversive activities," an official said.

"As per our information Babu Singh met Himmat Singh before switching off his phone and then escaping to evade his arrest," the official added.

On March 31, Jammu and Kashmir police arrested Md Shareef Shah from Jammu and seized Rs 6.90 lakh from his possession in connection with the hawala transaction case.

Police said it had specific input about the handling of hawala money in Jammu.

On questioning, Shah revealed that he was tasked by Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh, to collect the money from one Omer at Srinagar. After receiving money from Omer, Shah came to Jammu where he was caught.

He further disclosed the names of his local and foreign associates, Javed and Khatib, residents of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Faroow Khan of Toronto, Canada.

Police said Md Shareef Shah is also the admin of a secret WhatsApp group having members from different countries.