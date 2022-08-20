Delhi Man Arrested For Routing Funds To Kashmir For Acts Of Terror: Cops

Police said Yasin routed money for terrorist activities in Kashmir

A man accused of routing money for terror activities through hawala channels has been arrested in a joint operation by Delhi Police and Jammu and Kashmir police.

According to HGS Dhaliwal, special Commissioner of Police of the Delhi Police Special Cell, the man routed money to terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al-Badr.

According to police, this money sent through hawala channels was used for terrorist activities in Kashmir.

The accused, Mohammed Yasin, had been living in Delhi's Turkman Gate area and has a garment business. Police said he had sent about 10 lakh rupees to a terror operative in Kashmir, identified as Abdul Hamid Mir, last week. Jammu and Kashmir police registered a case in this connection and arrested Mir. Following his questioning, Yasin was tracked down and arrested. Cash worth Rs 7 lakh and a mobile phone were recovered from him, police said.

According to police, Yasin worked as a hawala money channel. He would get funding from his contacts abroad and then route these funds to terror organisations operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

During questioning, he said hawala cash is being routed from South Africa to Gujarat's Surat and Mumbai, according to police. Police said Yasin was a key link in this hawala syndicate.