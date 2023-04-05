Search And Rescue Operations After Sikkim Avalanche Called Off

The search and rescue operation in Sikkim after yesterday's massive avalanche -- which killed seven tourists and injured 13 -- has been called off. The operation had resumed this morning, in which the National Disaster Response Force, Army, Border Roads Organisation and Sikkim police were taking part.

It was called off after no fresh report about missing people was received in over 24 hours.

The bodies of three Nepalese nationals who died have been handed over to their families.

They will be taken till Kakarvitta on the Indo-Nepal border near Siliguri. At Kakarvitta, they will be handed over to the Nepal government to ensure that they are taken to their residence with all necessary logistical support.

The three victims from Nepal include two women – one of them 29 years old and a resident of Rupandi. The other is a 22-year-old from Chitwan.

The third victim is a 32-year-old man from Chitwan.

The avalanche had struck around 11.30 am on the road connecting Gangtok with Nathu La, when at least 150 tourists were in the area. Seven people, one of them a woman and the other a child, have been killed.

Videos from the spot showed rescuers trying to dig out people buried under a foot-deep snow and slush.

"Among the 7 deceased we have identified three as Nepal nationals, and two each were from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal," the District Collector of Gangtok had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his condolences for the families who lost their loved ones.

"Distressed by the avalanche in Sikkim. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured recover soon. Rescue ops are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi had tweeted yesterday.

Nathu La Pass is located on the border with China and is a major tourist destination. Situated at a height of at a height of 4,310 metres (14,140 feet) above sea level, it received heavy snowfall in the first two months of this year.