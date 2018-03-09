Arvind Kejriwal On Sealing: 'Will Sit On Hunger Strike If Issue Not Solved By March 31'

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal is at the Amar Colony Market, meeting shop owners who are protesting the civic body's sealing drive.
Highlights
- Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal meets traders at Delhi's Lajpat Nagar
- Traders at Lajpat Nagar protest MCD's sealing drive
- Mr Kejriwal says he will sit on dharna if issue is not solved by March 31
Reports suggest more than a hundred traders are trying to stop traffic, protesting what they call forceful sealing by the municipal corporation.
A scuffle between policemen and traders have reportedly broken out. The Aam Admi Party tweeted "MCD's forceful sealing is resulting in a huge loss to traders.
Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal along with MP @SanjayAzadSln & AAP Leader Madan Lal interacting with the traders at Amar Colony Market where BJP's Central Govt controlled MCD did the Sealing forcefully. pic.twitter.com/YflgVahgio— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 9, 2018
The AAP government has blamed the Centre of turning a blind eye to the misery of traders who are incurring huge losses, they say. AAP claims around 400 shops out of 700 have been sealed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
“If sealing problem is not solved before 31st March then Kejriwal will sit on hunger strike. We will put pressure on Centre Government.”— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 9, 2018
CM @ArvindKejriwalpic.twitter.com/pyN4xqEJF0
The sealing drive has become a tussle between the AAP government of Delhi and the BJP backed civic body.