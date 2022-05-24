School Stops Salary Of Bengal Minister's Daughter Over Illegal Appointment

The minister had turned up at the CBI office on the High Court's order on May 20. (FILE)

Authorities of the Mekhliganj school where Ankita Adhikari, the daughter of West Bengal minister of state for education Paresh Chandra Adhikari was employed as a teacher, Tuesday formally decided to stop her salary as ordered by Calcutta High Court.

The managing committee of the state-aided Mekhliganj Indira Uchha Balika Bidyalaya took the decision to stop Ms Adhikari's salary from this month, its spokesperson told reporters.

Notices to the minister's daughter in response to two other High Court directions on sacking her from service and refunding the entire salary received by her since her appointment 41 months ago will be issued once the school received a copy of the court order on these matters, the spokesperson added.

Ms Adhikari had joined the school as a political science teacher on November 24, 2018 after her father switched over from Forward Bloc to Trinamool Congress.

Calcutta High Court had passed its order on May 20 dismissing the employment of Ms Adhikari and asking her to return the salary she had drawn during her tenure as a teacher.

The single bench of Justice Avijit Gangopadhyay further directed her to deposit the salary paid to her since November 2018 in two installments with the registrar.

The order was delivered after hearing a petition filed by a candidate who had secured higher marks than her in the recruitment examination but was deprived of employment.

The minister had turned up at the CBI office in Kolkata on the High Court's order for interrogation on May 20 into his daughter's alleged illegal appointment.

The central agency had on May 19 filed an FIR against Mr Adhikari after he failed to meet the deadline set by the court for an appearance before its sleuths in connection with the case.

The minister along with his daughter was booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), besides sections under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Mr Adhikari reached Mekhliganji, his home town, on Tuesday and was received by Trinamool Congress activists.

He told his supporters he will fully cooperate with the investigation and "the truth will come out".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)