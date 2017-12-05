School Principal Arrested For Making 'Advances' To Student In Uttarakhand

The principal of a government school was arrested on Monday for allegedly behaving indecently with a girl student and making advances to her.The 12-year-old girl's father had lodged a complaint against the principal at Gairsain police station 10 days back, Chamoli district police spokesperson Ajay Rawat said.After the girl recorded her statement before the magistrate, the accused was arrested, he said.She had accused the principal of behaving indecently with her and making advances to her, the spokesperson said, adding the accused has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.