8 Killed, 5 Injured As Jeep Plunges Into Deep Gorge In Uttarakhand: Cops

Eight people were killed and five injured when a jeep fell into a deep gorge here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Suni village in the Thal area while the passengers were travelling to Bokta village, police said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge. Eight people, including five women and three men, died on the spot, Thal SHO Shankar Singh Rawat said.

He added that upon receiving information about the accident, police and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team reached the site and began rescue operations with the help of local residents.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Muwani, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Pithoragarh District Disaster Management Officer Bhupendra Singh Maher confirmed that the bodies were recovered from the gorge. They were all locals.

