School In Jharkhand Allegedly Destroyed By Naxals

The ultras alleged that the school was being used to house security personnel.

The Naxals in Jharkhand's Latehar region on Wednesday destroyed one of the government schools in the vicinity.

The ultras alleged that the school was being used to house security personnel.

Speaking to ANI, the students said now they have only three rooms left in the entire premises of the building.

"Initially there were 6 rooms in our school but now there are only 3 rooms left," said a girl student.

The students studying in first, second and sixth standards are now confined to a single room due to lack of space.

In Serandag village also 5,000 villagers are facing problem in getting medical treatment after the Naxals sabotaged the health care center three years ago. The nearest medical center of the village is now located 20-25 kilometers away.