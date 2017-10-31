School Boy Falls In Pot Of Hot Curry While Standing In Midday Meal Queue

A six year-old boy suffered serious burn injuries after he fell in a pot of hot vegetable curry while standing in a queue for his midday meal in a primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, the police said today.Shivam, a student of class 1, was standing in the queue for the midday meal in a primary school in the Hemriya Kutti gram panchayat area yesterday when he stumbled and fell in the pot, they said.The boy's father, in his complaint to the police, alleged that the school staff neither rushed Shivam to a hospital nor informed his family about the incident.Shivam's father claimed that upon returning home, the boy fell unconscious and was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment, the police said.On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against the cook and teachers of the school, and a probe is on, they said.Basic Shiksha Adhikari Amarkant Singh said three teachers, including a lady teacher, have been suspended after preliminary inquiry and action was been initiated against the cook.