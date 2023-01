Schedule For Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya Assembly Elections To Be Announced Today

Election Commission to announce the schedule of assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland

The Election Commission will announce the schedule of assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland this afternoon.

The Election Commission has convened a press conference at 2:30 pm in Delhi for the purpose.

The term of the three assemblies is ending on different dates in March.

While the term of the Nagaland assembly ends on March 12, the terms of Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies end on March 15 and March 22 respectively.

The three state assemblies have a strength of 60 members each.

Sources had earlier indicated that the poll schedule of the three states will be chalked out keeping in mind Board examinations and movement of security forces.

The three northeastern states are the first to have assembly polls this year.

While Tripura has a BJP government, in Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is in power. National People's Party, the only party from the North-East to have a national party recognition, runs the government in Meghalaya.



