SC/ST People Should Have Equal Rights In Political Parties: BJP

BJP said that it's thought for the tribal community has always been positive. (Representational)

BJP yesterday sought to woo ST/SC people by suggesting that they should have equal rights not only in the society but in the political parties too.

Addressing a workshop of BJP ST morcha, the party's national joint general secretary V Satish said that BJP thinks that Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) should get their right of equality not only in society but it should be there in political parties too.

BJP's thought for the tribal community has always been positive and meaningful ... the party gives respect to all the communities on the basis of merit, he stressed.

He asked the party workers to take the BJP's ideology to every household through the party's 'Mera Booth-Kamal ka Booth' programme.

The Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini said that both the central and state governments are working for the public welfare.

Addressing the workshop, the state general secretary Chandrashekhar said that BJP's view is "nation first, party second and individual third".

He said that that the country should have "one nation-one poll" system where elections are held together.

PM Narendra Modi's mission is that the country should have one nation-one poll so that billions of rupees spent on elections at different times could be saved and utilised in public welfare, he said.

On July 7 and 8, the Election Commission had held consultations with various parties on the issue.

A total of six parties have voiced their support to the proposal, while nine are opposed to it.