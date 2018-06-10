SC/ST Act, Reservation In Jobs To Remain Till BJP In Power, Says Amit Shah Amit Shah added the election season would kick in soon and the Congress would use the opportunity to spread "lies" about the Narendra Modi government.

Share EMAIL PRINT BJP President Amit Shah spoke at a rally in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh. Ambikapur: BJP president Amit Shah asserted today that the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the reservation in jobs would remain in force till the BJP-led government is in power.



Mr Shah added the election season would kick in soon and the Congress would use the opportunity to spread "lies" about the Narendra Modi government.



The main opposition party will "mislead" people by saying the NDA government will scrap the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and reservation in government jobs and education for the deprived sections of the society, Mr Shah added.



"In the coming days, the Congress will spread different types of lies to mislead people. Sometimes they will say the SC/ST Act is being abolished, on other occasions they will say the reservation (system) is being scrapped. I want to clearly say that the SC/ST Act and reservation will remain in force till the BJP government is in power," he added.



