SBI Plea For Time To Submit Poll Bonds Info Dismissed: What Top Court Said

The submissions of the SBI sufficiently indicate that the information is readily available. The Application filed by the SBI seeking extension of time until 30 June, 2024 is dismissed.

We have directed a plain disclosure. So, to seek time saying that a matching exercise is to be done is not warranted, we have not directed you to do that. The SBI has to just open the sealed cover, collate the details and give the information to the Election Commission.

While we are not inclined to exercise the contempt jurisdiction at this time, we place SBI on notice that this Court may be inclined to proceed against it for wilful disobedience if SBI does not comply with the directions by the timelines indicated in this order.

In the last 26 days, what steps have you taken? Your application is silent on that.