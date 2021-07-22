Sawan Somvar 2021: Date, Significance And All You Need To Know

The month of Shravan begins on July 25 this year.

Considered the most auspicious month to seek blessings of Lord Shiva, the month of Shravan begins on July 25 this year. Popularly known as the month of Sawan, it comes after Aashad, which ends on July 24, 2021, according to the Hindu calendar. During this period, the worshippers of Lord Shiva observe fasts and also follow certain dos and don'ts. They believe that devotion to Lord Shiva ensures prosperity and happiness in life. During this month, the devotees also carry out a Kavar Yatra (pilgrimage) to Haridwar in Uttarakhand. However, considering the novel coronavirus pandemic is far from over, the Uttarakhand government decided to call off the yatra.

Dates For This Year:

Following are the vrat (fasting) dates for Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

1st Shravan Somwar Vrat: July 26, 2021, Monday

2nd Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 2, 2021, Monday

3rd Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 9, 2021, Monday

4th Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 16, 2021, Monday

Shravana Ends: August 22, 2021, Sunday

Vrat dates for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu:

1st Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 9, 2021, Monday

2nd Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 16, 2021, Monday

3rd Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 23, 2021, Monday

4th Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 30, 2021, Monday

5th Shravan Somwar Vrat: September 6, 2021, Monday

Shravana Ends on September 7, 2021, Tuesday

Significance:

The followers of Lord Shiva, during this month, bathe early morning, pay a visit to a temple, and offer prayers. Worshippers consider fasting the entire month as extremely significant to their dedication and prayers to Lord Shiva.

Dos and Don'ts:

Worshippers can eat approved items such as water and fruits while fasting. The devotees visit Shiva temples across the country in large numbers during this month and chant the Maha Mrutyunjay Mantra as well as Om Namah Shivaya while fasting.

Panchamrut or a mixture of milk, ghee, yoghurt, gangajal, and honey as well as bilva leaves are offered to Lord Shiva. The worshippers wear a rudraksha and recite Shravan Somwar Vrata Katha every Monday. Besides, the devotees are expected to refrain from consuming alcohol and eating non-veg as well as food items containing ginger and garlic.