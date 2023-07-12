Saved From Overflowing Yamuna In Delhi, But Not A Drop To Drink

The water level in the Yamuna has been rising since yesterday.

Hundreds of people evacuated from the banks of Yamuna have been living under a flyover in Mayur Vihar in east Delhi. They say they have no food, water or toilets. The people were asked to move as the water level in the river rose above the danger mark. But for a whole day, they were given no food, water or amenities, they said.

"Water came once in the morning, the kids are hungry," said one of the women, who have been forced to make a home on the streets.

"There has been no food or water... we are just sitting here... we last ate yesterday morning, made our own food with whatever we had," said one of the men who has managed to salvage a charpoy from his home.

The scene at the spot is chaotic, with people crammed together in a dingy space with their paltry belongings -- pots and pans, and clothes drying on lines.

Back where their huts stood, water has encroached. It laps the doorstep of the ones built on slightly higher ground. Around a thousand people have chosen to stay back -- at least for now. But women were seen packing, so they can leave at a moment's notice.

The two-tier old railway bridge has been shut. No cars can ply below or trains rumble along above.

The water level in the Yamuna has been rising since yesterday as huge quantities of water were released from Haryana. In a statement this evening, the Delhi government said the water level in Yamuna now is 206.69 meters. The danger level stands at 205.33 meters and the evacuation level -- 206 meters.

"People living in low-lying areas & who were required to be evacuated at this stage, have been evacuated & shifted to safer places at higher altitude," the statement read. "Regular 'Munadi' is being done to make people aware of the flood situation by deploying Police personnel and CDVs at each such location and advisories are being issued to people to keep away from the river water," it added.

Delhi Cabinet ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai and Raaj Kumar Anand have reviewed the relief measures undertaken by the government at various sites.

"As the water level in Yamuna river has exceeded the danger mark, people living along the banks are being evacuated to safer areas. Arrangements of mattresses and free food have been made by the Delhi Government," Mr Bhardwaj was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

The government has established approximately 2,700 centres/tents, and around 27,000 individuals have registered to reside in these shelters, according to a government statement.

Officials of the Delhi Boat Club, the Municipal Corporation and the Yamuna Flood Board are working overtime to evacuate people.