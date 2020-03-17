Savarkar Signboard Inside JNU Campus Defaced

A road inside the JNU campus was named after Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar (File)

The VD Savarkar Marg signage at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday night was defaced and the name of BR Ambedkar was spray-painted on it.

The university administration has named a road in the campus after Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

ABVP President Shivam Chaurasia said that it is unfortunate that the incident happened.

"It is very unfortunate that the incident took place. We have asked the administration to the cognizance in the matter," Mr Chaurasia said.

Sunny Dhiman, a PhD student, who is also in Congress party, criticised the administration for naming streets at a time when the country is facing a crisis like a coronavirus.

"When the country is dealing with coronavirus, JNU vice-chancellor is busy with changing names of roads. That too he is choosing such controversial names. Savarkar had talked about dividing the country on the basis of religion. We don't need a controversial figure like Savarkar. We don''t know who did this," Mr Dhiman said.