Saudi Flight With Hajj Pilgrims Lands Safely In Lucknow After Technical Snag

A flight carrying about 250 passengers, including Hajj pilgrims, from Saudi Arabia landed in Lucknow after it developed a technical snag on Sunday.

Smoke was seen emanating from the left wheel as the Saudi Arabia Airlines flight landed at Lucknow airport on Sunday morning.

The fault in the wheel was likely due to a leak in the hydraulic system.

The plane, an Airbus A330-343, left Jeddah at 10:45 pm and reached Lucknow around 6:50 am, according to data from Flightradar24.

In a separate incident, a Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa flight made a U-turn and landed back at Frankfurt airport last evening due to a bomb threat, said sources.

The bomb threat was received about two hours after the flight, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, took off from the German city at 2.14 pm local time on Sunday. It was scheduled to land at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport early Monday.

Lufthansa, however, claimed in a statement to the news agency ANI that it was forced to turn around since it did not receive a permit to land in Hyderabad.

Last Thursday, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operated by Air India crashed into a building, killing all except one of the passengers.