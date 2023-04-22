Indians Among 66 Evacuated From Conflict-Hit Sudan To Saudi

Sudan's army and a paramilitary force are fighting each other

Some Indian nationals are among 66 citizens of 12 nations who have been evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan to Saudi Arabia. A ship carrying Saudi citizens and the other nationals reached Jeddah today, in the first announced evacuation of civilians since fighting began.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had spoken with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Tuesday about the evacuation of Indians from Sudan.

"In the implementation of the directives of the Kingdom's Leadership, we are pleased to announce the safe arrival of the evacuated citizens of the Kingdom from Sudan and several nationals of brotherly and friendly countries, including diplomats and international officials," the Saudi foreign ministry tweeted.

Those who have arrived in Jeddah include the crew of a Saudi passenger plane that was hit by gunfire while preparing to take off from Khartoum at the start of the fighting on April 15, news agency AFP reported quoting Al-Ekhbariya.

A convoy of vehicles carried the evacuees to Port Sudan from where they boarded ships to Jeddah, according to the broadcaster.

The evacuees were received by officials and soldiers who distributed sweets on the occasion of Eid, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Hundreds have died due to the battles between forces loyal to Sudan army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The former allies seized power in a 2021 coup but later fell out in a bitter power struggle. The conflict - much of which has taken place in the capital Khartoum - has left hundreds dead and thousands wounded.

Heavy gunfire, loud explosions, and fighter jets roared in many parts of the capital this morning, according to witnesses.

With inputs from AFP