Wrong To Link Killing Of Leaders And Withdrawing Security: J&K Governor

Satya Pal Malik said a high-level meeting would be called to review safety aspects of political leaders

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday said it was wrong to link the withdrawal of security from certain people with the killing of political activists by terrorists in the Valley.

He was addressing a press conference at the civil secretariat in Srinagar, which reopened on Monday after functioning in winter capital Jammu for six months as part of the nearly 150-year-old practice known in the state as ''Darbar Move''.

Asked about the accusation that BJP's district vice president for Anantnag, Gul Mohammad Mir, who was killed by terrorists on Saturday, became a soft target as his security had been withdrawn, Mr Malik said certain quarters were spreading "rumours" that the killing took place due to the withdrawal of security.

"This is disinformation, he (Mir) was never categorised. I regret (the killing). There have been some other killings recently which are unfortunate, but it is totally wrong to link them with security withdrawal because the persons were never categorised and no security was withdrawn from them.

"It is a rumour which has been spread and that is why I said the chief secretary will see if security withdrawal played any part in these killings or not," he said.

Mr Malik on Sunday had ordered an inquiry into the killings of political activists belonging to various parties in the state in the last few months.

The governor had asked state chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam for identifying any lapses on the part of security agencies regarding ensuring security of political people.

Mr Malik also said a high-level meeting would be called to review the safety and security aspects of all political leaders and sarpanches in the state.

Asked about incidents of violence during polls in south Kashmir, Mr Malik said, "Despite that, people are coming out to vote and voting is going on."

The governor said the Election Commission of India will take a call regarding the conduct of the assembly polls in the state.

It is not my domain, he added.

He said his administration was alive to the problems of the people.

"The kind of development that has taken place in the last seven months, has not been done in years in the past...We are alive to every problem. My phone is on 24 hours and I take calls or messages myself, which no one had done before," he said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.