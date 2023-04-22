Watch: Satya Pal Malik Visits Delhi Police Station, Cops Say Not Arrested

Satya Pal Malik visited the RK Puram Police Station in Delhi.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik visited a police station in Delhi's RK Puram on Saturday, a day after receiving a summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case.

The Delhi Police firmly denied reports that he had been arrested and issued a statement saying the politician had turned up at the police station "of his own volition".

"We have not detained ex-governor Satyapal Malik. He has come of his own volition along with his supporters to police station RK Puram, and we have informed him that he can leave at his own will," a statement by a senior police officer said.

According to sources, Mr Malik visited the police station after cops objected to a meeting organised in a park near his home.

The policemen said that they were not allowed to hold any meeting without permission in a residential area, they added.

It was then that Mr Malik and leaders of farmers' groups and village bodies from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, who had come for the meeting, went to the police station.

Videos posted by Mr Malik's team on social media showed leaders on a bus raising slogans in his support.

"The police are saying they will not arrest us now," Mr Malik later told reporters outside the police station. He returned home not long after.

The developments came a day after the governor was summoned by the CBI for questioning on April 28 as a witness in a case of alleged corruption by Reliance General Insurance.

Mr Malik told news agency PTI that the CBI has asked for his presence at the agency's Akbar Road guest house in central Delhi for "certain clarifications".

Mr Malik had cancelled a contract with the company, owned by industrialist Anil Ambani, in 2018 when he was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Malik had alleged fraud in the insurance scheme, after which the CBI action came.