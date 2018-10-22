Differently-Abled Infosys Employee Quits Job To Contest State Elections

Sudeep Shukla, a former Infosys employee, will contest elections from from Madhya Pradesh's Satna

A differently-abled Infosys employee based out of Bengaluru, unfazed over not being able to hear or speak, has quit his cushy job and move to his home state, Madhya Pradesh, to contest the up-coming elections. Speaking to the media through an interpreter, 36-year-old Sudeep Shukla says he plans to contest elections from his home town, Satna. Mr Shukla says he will fight politicians over the issue of crimes against women.

He said politicians have neglected to effect real change and have instead only given speeches to garner votes.

"Politicians go to people for votes during elections to extract votes, like bees go to flowers which produce honey. Once bees squeeze out honey from the flower, they leave, just as politicians do, after they win elections," he said.

Giving the example of a blind lawmaker, Yamuna Prasad Shastri, also from Madhya Pradesh, he says he plans to disrupt the status quo.

"I want to serve the country. So I need an opportunity...so I planned to quit my job and fight for the truth," he tells the media.

Elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 28 and the counting of the votes will take place on December 11. The term of the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will expire on January 7 next year.

(With Inputs From ANI)